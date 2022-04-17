Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Arena da Baixada / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Athletico Paranaense - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
São PauloSAO
11003
3
CoritibaCFC
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
20
Athletico ParanaenseATH
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

América Mineiro
2
0
Juventude
32'
Corinthians
2
0
Avaí
33'
Cuiabá
-
-
Fluminense
17/04
Santos
-
-
Coritiba
17/04

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.