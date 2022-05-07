Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Arena da Baixada / 08.05.2022
Athletico Paranaense
Completed
1
0
Ceará
    Athletico Paranaense - Ceará

    Highlights

    Statistics

    Lineups

    3-4-3
    4-4-2
    3-4-3
    4-4-2
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      CorinthiansCOR
      		43019
      2
      América MineiroAMG
      		53029
      3
      Red Bull BragantinoRED
      		42208
      4
      Atlético MineiroATL
      		52218
      5
      CoritibaCFC
      		42117
      11
      Athletico ParanaenseATH
      		52036
      16
      CearáCEA
      		41033
