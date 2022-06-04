Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Arena da Baixada / 04.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santos/teamcenter.shtml
Santos
Athletico Paranaense - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Santos logo
Santos
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
840412
9
SantosSAN
832311
