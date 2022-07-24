Atlético Goianiense - América Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 24.07.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
América Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
17
América MineiroAMG
18531018
18
Atlético GoianienseACG
1845917
