Brazilian Série A / Matchday 10
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 09.06.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Atlético Goianiense - Avaí

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Avaí logo
Avaí
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
1054119
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
14
AvaíAVA
932411
19
Atlético GoianienseACG
91447
