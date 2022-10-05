Atlético Goianiense - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 30
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 05.10.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
29189263
2
InternacionalINT
291411453
3
FluminenseFLU
29156851
4
CorinthiansCOR
29148750
5
FlamengoFLA
29146948
19
Atlético GoianienseACG
29671625
