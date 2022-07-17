Atlético Goianiense - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1778229
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1784528
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
18
Atlético GoianienseACG
1645717
20
FortalezaFOR
1625911
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Flamengo
2
0
Coritiba
31'
Avaí
1
0
Santos
31'
Ceará
-
-
Corinthians
17/07
Juventude
-
-
Goiás
17/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Goianiense and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Goianiense and Fortaleza news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.