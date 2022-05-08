Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Goianiense - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Goiás logo
Goiás
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
43019
2
América MineiroAMG
53029
3
Red Bull BragantinoRED
42208
4
Atlético MineiroATL
52218
5
CoritibaCFC
42117
17
Atlético GoianienseACG
40313
18
GoiásGOI
40222
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Flamengo
-
-
Botafogo
15:00
Palmeiras
-
-
Fluminense
20:00
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Corinthians
22:00
Santos
-
-
Cuiabá
22:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Goianiense and Goiás with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Goianiense and Goiás news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.