Atlético Goianiense - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 31
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 10.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
30199266
2
InternacionalINT
311512457
3
CorinthiansCOR
31159754
4
FlamengoFLA
31157952
5
FluminenseFLU
311561051
18
Atlético GoianienseACG
30771628
