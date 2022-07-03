Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 03.07.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
São Paulo
Atlético Goianiense - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense
São Paulo
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
9
São PauloSAO
1447319
14
Atlético GoianienseACG
1445517
