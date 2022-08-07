Atlético Mineiro - Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 21
Estádio Mineirão / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
20126242
2
CorinthiansCOR
21116439
3
FluminenseFLU
20105535
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
20104634
5
FlamengoFLA
20103733
7
Atlético MineiroATL
2088432
