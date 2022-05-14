Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Estádio Independência / 14.05.2022
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
Atlético Mineiro - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
62319
6
Atlético MineiroATL
62319
19
Atlético GoianienseACG
50323
