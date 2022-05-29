Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Estádio Mineirão / 29.05.2022
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Atlético Mineiro - Avaí

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Avaí logo
Avaí
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
843115
2
CorinthiansCOR
742114
3
PalmeirasPAL
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
10
AvaíAVA
731310
