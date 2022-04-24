Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Estádio Mineirão / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Mineiro - Coritiba

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
Atlético MineiroATL
22006
3
FlamengoFLA
31205
4
Red Bull BragantinoRED
21104
5
SantosSAN
21104
8
CoritibaCFC
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Flamengo
20:30
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
São Paulo
20:30
Palmeiras
-
-
Corinthians
23:00
Fluminense
-
-
Internacional
23:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Mineiro and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Mineiro and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.