Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio Mineirão / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Atlético Mineiro - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
6
Atlético MineiroATL
1246218
10
FlamengoFLA
1243515
