Atlético Mineiro - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 29
Estádio Mineirão / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
28179260
2
FluminenseFLU
28156751
3
InternacionalINT
281311450
4
CorinthiansCOR
28138747
5
FlamengoFLA
28136945
7
Atlético MineiroATL
281010840
