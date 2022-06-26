Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Estádio Mineirão / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Mineiro - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1374225
3
InternacionalINT
1457222
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1363421
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
19
FortalezaFOR
1324710
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Internacional
0
0
Coritiba
20'
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
20:30
Flamengo
-
-
América Mineiro
23:00
Corinthians
-
-
Santos
23:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Mineiro and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 26 June 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Mineiro and Fortaleza news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.