Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Estádio Mineirão / 11.06.2022
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Santos
Atlético Mineiro - Santos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Santos logo
Santos
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1054119
2
CorinthiansCOR
1053218
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1044216
5
CoritibaCFC
1043315
10
SantosSAN
1034313
