Avaí - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 30
Ressacada / 07.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
29189263
2
InternacionalINT
291411453
3
FluminenseFLU
30156951
4
CorinthiansCOR
30149751
5
FlamengoFLA
29146948
12
BotafogoBOT
291071237
19
AvaíAVA
29771528
