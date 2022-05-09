Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Ressacada / 10.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Advertisement
Ad

Avaí - Coritiba

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Coritiba

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
América MineiroAMG
53029
4
Red Bull BragantinoRED
52218
5
São PauloSAO
52218
9
CoritibaCFC
42117
10
AvaíAVA
42117
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Juventude
1
1
Internacional
Fortaleza
1
1
São Paulo
Santos
4
1
Cuiabá
Red Bull Bragantino
0
1
Corinthians

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Avaí and Coritiba with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 10 May 2022.

Catch the latest Avaí and Coritiba news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.