Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Ressacada / 16.06.2022
Avaí
Not started
-
-
Fortaleza
Avaí - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1246218
13
AvaíAVA
1142514
20
FortalezaFOR
111467
