Brazilian Série A / Matchday 3
Ressacada / 26.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Avaí - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
Goiás logo
Goiás
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SantosSAN
32107
2
Atlético MineiroATL
32107
3
CorinthiansCOR
32016
4
CuiabáCUI
32016
5
InternacionalINT
32016
15
AvaíAVA
21013
18
GoiásGOI
20111
