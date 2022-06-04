Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Ressacada / 04.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/avai/teamcenter.shtml
Avaí
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Avaí - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Avaí logo
Avaí
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
0

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Avaí

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
13
AvaíAVA
831410
