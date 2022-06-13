Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 13.06.2022
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
Avaí
Botafogo - Avaí

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
Avaí logo
Avaí
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

Avaí

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
16
BotafogoBOT
1033412
18
AvaíAVA
1032511
