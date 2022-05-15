Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Botafogo - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
PalmeirasPAL
62319
9
BotafogoBOT
52218
20
FortalezaFOR
40131
