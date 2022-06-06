Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos / 07.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goias/teamcenter.shtml
Goiás
Botafogo - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
Goiás logo
Goiás
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Botafogo

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
953118
2
PalmeirasPAL
944116
3
Atlético MineiroATL
944116
4
CoritibaCFC
942314
5
América MineiroAMG
942314
10
BotafogoBOT
833212
17
GoiásGOI
82339
