Brazilian Série A / Matchday 12
Arena Castelão / 15.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Ceará - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1164122
2
CorinthiansCOR
1163221
3
São PauloSAO
1146118
4
InternacionalINT
1146118
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1152417
6
Atlético MineiroATL
1145217
13
CearáCEA
1135314
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 15 June 2022.

