Brazilian Série A / Matchday 2
Arena Castelão / 17.04.2022
Ceará
Not started
-
-
Botafogo
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
22006
2
São PauloSAO
11003
3
CoritibaCFC
11003
4
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
5
CearáCEA
11003
18
BotafogoBOT
10010
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Botafogo with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 17 April 2022.

