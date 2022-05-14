Brazilian Série A / Matchday 6
Arena Castelão / 14.05.2022
Ceará
Not started
-
-
Flamengo
Ceará - Flamengo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Flamengo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
540112
2
SantosSAN
531110
3
AvaíAVA
531110
4
América MineiroAMG
53029
5
Red Bull BragantinoRED
62319
14
FlamengoFLA
51225
17
CearáCEA
41033
