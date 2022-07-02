Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Arena Castelão / 02.07.2022
Ceará
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Ceará - Internacional

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1485129
2
CorinthiansCOR
1475226
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1473424
4
InternacionalINT
1466224
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1466224
15
CearáCEA
1438317
