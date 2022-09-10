Ceará - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 26
Arena Castelão / 10.09.2022
Ceará
Not started
Santos
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ceará logo
Ceará
Santos logo
Santos
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Ceará

Santos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
25149251
2
FlamengoFLA
25135744
3
CorinthiansCOR
25127643
4
InternacionalINT
251110443
5
FluminenseFLU
25126742
10
SantosSAN
25810734
15
CearáCEA
25513728
