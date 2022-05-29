Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Neo Química Arena / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Corinthians - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
843115
2
CorinthiansCOR
742114
3
PalmeirasPAL
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
9
América MineiroAMG
731310
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Corinthians and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 29 May 2022.

