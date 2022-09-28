Corinthians - Atlético Goianiense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 28
Neo Química Arena / 28.09.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
27169257
2
InternacionalINT
271310449
3
FluminenseFLU
27146748
4
FlamengoFLA
27136845
5
CorinthiansCOR
27128744
19
Atlético GoianienseACG
27571522
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Corinthians and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 September 2022.

