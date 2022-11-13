Corinthians - Atlético Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 38
Neo Química Arena / 13.11.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
372312281
2
InternacionalINT
371913570
3
FluminenseFLU
372071067
4
CorinthiansCOR
371811865
5
FlamengoFLA
381891163
7
Atlético MineiroATL
3714131055
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

