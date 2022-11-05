Corinthians - Ceará

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 36
Neo Química Arena / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Ceará logo
Ceará
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
352211277
2
InternacionalINT
351713564
3
FlamengoFLA
351871061
4
FluminenseFLU
351871061
5
CorinthiansCOR
351710861
17
CearáCEA
356161334
