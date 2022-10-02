Corinthians - Cuiabá

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 29
Neo Química Arena / 02.10.2022
Corinthians
Cuiabá
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians
Cuiabá
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Cuiabá

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
28179260
2
FluminenseFLU
28156751
3
InternacionalINT
281311450
4
CorinthiansCOR
28138747
5
FlamengoFLA
28136945
17
CuiabáCUI
28791230
Related matches

Ceará
-
-
América Mineiro
19:00
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Fluminense
19:00
Internacional
-
-
Santos
19:00
Goiás
-
-
Fortaleza
23:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Corinthians and Cuiabá with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Corinthians and Cuiabá news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

