Brazilian Série A / Matchday 11
Neo Química Arena / 11.06.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Juventude
Corinthians - Juventude

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Juventude logo
Juventude
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1054119
2
CorinthiansCOR
1053218
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1051416
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1044216
5
CoritibaCFC
1043315
19
JuventudeJUV
1024410
