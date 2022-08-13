Corinthians - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 22
Neo Química Arena / 13.08.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
21136245
2
CorinthiansCOR
21116439
3
FluminenseFLU
21115538
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
21114637
5
FlamengoFLA
21113736
