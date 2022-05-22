Brazilian Série A / Matchday 7
Neo Química Arena / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Corinthians - São Paulo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Corinthians

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
641113
2
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
3
São PauloSAO
632111
4
BotafogoBOT
632111
5
SantosSAN
631210
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Corinthians and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest Corinthians and São Paulo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

