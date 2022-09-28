Coritiba - Ceará

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 28
Estádio Couto Pereira / 28.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ceará
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
Ceará logo
Ceará
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Coritiba

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
27169257
2
InternacionalINT
271310449
3
FluminenseFLU
27146748
4
FlamengoFLA
27136845
5
CorinthiansCOR
27128744
15
CearáCEA
27613831
16
CoritibaCFC
27841528
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Santos
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
01:00
Corinthians
-
-
Atlético Goianiense
23:00
Fluminense
-
-
Juventude
23:00
Fortaleza
-
-
Flamengo
23:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Coritiba and Ceará with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 September 2022.

Catch the latest Coritiba and Ceará news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.