Brazilian Série A / Matchday 15
Estádio Couto Pereira / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coritiba/teamcenter.shtml
Coritiba
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Coritiba - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coritiba logo
Coritiba
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Coritiba

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1585229
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1583427
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1576227
4
CorinthiansCOR
1575326
5
InternacionalINT
1567225
16
CoritibaCFC
1443715
20
FortalezaFOR
1424810
