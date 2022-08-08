Coritiba - Santos

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 21
Estádio Couto Pereira / 09.08.2022
Coritiba
Santos
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
21136245
2
CorinthiansCOR
21116439
3
FluminenseFLU
21115538
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
21114637
5
FlamengoFLA
21113736
10
SantosSAN
2069527
15
CoritibaCFC
20641022
Atlético Mineiro
2
3
Athletico Paranaense
Fortaleza
3
0
Internacional
Fluminense
1
0
Cuiabá
Palmeiras
3
0
Goiás

