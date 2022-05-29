Brazilian Série A / Matchday 8
Arena Pantanal / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Advertisement
Ad

Cuiabá - Athletico Paranaense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Athletico Paranaense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
São PauloSAO
843115
2
CorinthiansCOR
742114
3
PalmeirasPAL
733112
4
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
5
BotafogoBOT
733112
13
Athletico ParanaenseATH
73049
16
CuiabáCUI
72238
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

São Paulo
1
0
Ceará
10'
Fortaleza
-
-
Juventude
29/05
Coritiba
-
-
Botafogo
29/05
Santos
-
-
Palmeiras
29/05

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Cuiabá and Athletico Paranaense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest Cuiabá and Athletico Paranaense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.