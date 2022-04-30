Brazilian Série A / Matchday 4
Arena Pantanal / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cuiaba/teamcenter.shtml
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/goianense/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Goianiense
Advertisement
Ad

Cuiabá - Atlético Goianiense

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Atlético Goianiense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SantosSAN
32107
2
Atlético MineiroATL
32107
3
CorinthiansCOR
32016
4
CuiabáCUI
32016
5
InternacionalINT
32016
17
Atlético GoianienseACG
30212
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

América Mineiro
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
30/04
Ceará
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
30/04
Goiás
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
30/04
Botafogo
-
-
Juventude
01/05

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Cuiabá and Atlético Goianiense with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Cuiabá and Atlético Goianiense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.