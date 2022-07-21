Cuiabá - Atlético Mineiro

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 18
Arena Pantanal / 21.07.2022
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1796233
2
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
3
FluminenseFLU
1885529
4
CorinthiansCOR
1785429
5
InternacionalINT
1778229
15
CuiabáCUI
1754819
