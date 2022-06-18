Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Arena Pantanal / 18.06.2022
Cuiabá
Not started
-
-
Ceará
Cuiabá - Ceará

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cuiabá logo
Cuiabá
Ceará logo
Ceará
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Cuiabá

Ceará

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
15
CearáCEA
1236315
18
CuiabáCUI
1233612
