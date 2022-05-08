Brazilian Série A / Matchday 5
Arena BRB Mané Garrincha / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/botafogo/teamcenter.shtml
Botafogo
Advertisement
Ad

Flamengo - Botafogo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Botafogo logo
Botafogo
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Botafogo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
43019
2
América MineiroAMG
53029
3
Red Bull BragantinoRED
42208
4
Atlético MineiroATL
52218
5
CoritibaCFC
42117
13
FlamengoFLA
41215
14
BotafogoBOT
41215
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético Goianiense
-
-
Goiás
20:00
Palmeiras
-
-
Fluminense
20:00
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Corinthians
22:00
Santos
-
-
Cuiabá
22:00

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Flamengo and Botafogo with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Botafogo news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.