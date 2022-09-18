Flamengo - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 27
Maracanã / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fluminense/teamcenter.shtml
Fluminense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
26159254
2
InternacionalINT
261210446
3
FlamengoFLA
26136745
4
FluminenseFLU
26136745
5
CorinthiansCOR
26128644
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Avaí
0
0
Atlético Mineiro
11'
Botafogo
-
-
Coritiba
23:00
Red Bull Bragantino
-
-
Goiás
18/09
Ceará
-
-
São Paulo
18/09

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Flamengo and Fluminense with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Fluminense news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.