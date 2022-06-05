Brazilian Série A / Matchday 9
Maracanã / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Flamengo - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
843115
2
Atlético MineiroATL
843115
3
CorinthiansCOR
843115
4
CoritibaCFC
841313
5
São PauloSAO
834113
8
FlamengoFLA
833212
20
FortalezaFOR
80262
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Flamengo and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Fortaleza news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

