Brazilian Série A / Matchday 7
Maracanã / 21.05.2022
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
Goiás
Flamengo - Goiás

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Goiás logo
Goiás
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Goiás

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CorinthiansCOR
641113
2
Atlético MineiroATL
733112
3
São PauloSAO
632111
4
BotafogoBOT
632111
5
SantosSAN
631210
13
GoiásGOI
62228
16
FlamengoFLA
61326
